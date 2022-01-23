Largest Ever Anti-Vax Protests in the History of Germany Won’t Matter

First reported by Summit News, a prominent German newspaper Die Welt reported there were wide-ranging anti-mandate protests “even in the smallest villages.”

“The government is concerned about the decentralized actions,” reports the newspaper. One source labeled the “immensity” of the demonstrations “depressing.”

According to the newspaper, the protests against the corona policy are far larger than those against the Iraq War, NATO armament, or greenhouse gas emissions.

That is probably because they are not grassroots but the anti-vax protests are.

They added that never before in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany have there been more extensive demonstrations than in these weeks. The Federal Ministry of the Interior counted for the penultimate Monday alone 1046 protest actions nationwide with a total of 188,000 participants. Piotr Kocyba from the Institute for Protest and Movement Research tells WELT: “The immense breadth of the Corona protests is at the same time impressive, but also depressing.”

They aren’t going to respond by addressing the wishes of the people. They’re just depressed.

A scandal in Hamburg where the Mayor falsely claimed that the unvaccinated represented 95% of COVID cases didn’t do anything to restore trust. A Senate investigation reported the actual number to be 14.3%, according to the report.

Regardless, the German government still plans to make the vaccine mandatory. Why is this the hill they want to die on?

Authoritarians taking over the Western World have learned that they can do whatever they want.

Bamberg, Freiburg, Frankfurt: Once again peaceful rallies against the incoming mandatory vaccinations in Germany❗️

Due to the high number of participants and the many locations, the administrations have given up their resistance, the police now only accompanies the protests. pic.twitter.com/MC7amqrkUr — TheRealTom™ 🙂 (@tomdabassman) January 22, 2022

