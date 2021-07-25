LAA holds 10-state rally to #FreePoliticalPrisoners

















LAA is holding a ten-state rally to #FreePoliticalPrisoners. This is a small first step for a new organization called look ahead America. These rallies are small and include people who have relationships or ties to the imprisoned Capitol rioters/trespassers.

We don’t condone the violence on that day but a lot of these people at the Capitol only trespassed. All of them are being deprived of their human rights and due process. No one should ever be deprived of their civil rights in this country.

The imprisoned haven’t even been allowed to see the evidence against them. Many haven’t been charged. This is like China.

The Executive Director of LAA said:

I am so proud of all of the brave patriots who participated in these rallies under the same threat to their rights of so many who are being held in prison now for a non-violent expression of their First Amendment rights. It required great courage participate in these rallies

And as so many are still being persecuted by the FBI, denied bail by a corrupt judiciary fed lies by our Department of Justice, and while the death of Ashli Babbitt remains uninvestigated, we have much to do.

Look Ahead America and its network of thousands of volunteers will continue to shine the light on this violation of civil rights, of human rights, and of basic decency. These actions are a stain on our nation, and we will not give up in the fight for justice for our brothers and sisters.

Watch the Florida Rally:

To support LAA’s efforts, please contribute at https://www.lookaheadamerica.org/donate or volunteer at https://www.lookaheadamerica.org/volunteer.

