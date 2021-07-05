FB CEO Zuck treats us to him surfing with a US flag, not China’s



















Last month, Mark Zuckerberg shared videos of him shooting arrows at bowling pins throwing spears at wooden targets in a social nerd’s depiction of cool.

Gizmodo shared this July 4th Instagram saying, Facebook CEO Zuckerberg celebrated Independence Day with a video of himself surfing while holding an American flag as “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by the late John Denver plays in the background.

Why? Because AMERICA.

While Zuck is censoring us like the CCP and lives symbiotically with the mind of George Soros and the progressive totalitarians, he’s surfing with a US flag that symbolizes liberty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

Gizmodo’s Alyse Stanley writes, “I saw this, so now you have to see it too. It may look like one of those deepfake videos, but I swear to you: It’s the real deal.”

Stanley concludes:

“I wish they could bring John Denver back to life just so he could sue Mark Zuckerberg for this,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Someone told Mark Zuckerberg to act totally normal for July 4th,” wrote another. That was my first thought as well: How does a person manage to look even more like a robot on video than he does in photos?

In July 2019, Mark Zuckerberg soared on an electric surfboard in Hawaii — while wearing enough white sunscreen on his face to make the Batman supervillain blush.

It was a clever disguise he told those who noticed and appeared stunned at seeing him. It was all to avoid Paparazzi.

Apparently, he failed to check the mirror first or he would have seen he was more visibly himself than ever.

He’s surfing in white face. Uh oh.

Related

















