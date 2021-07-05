NYPD’s chilling video of a home invasion amid historic crime wave

The NYPD released a chilling video of a home invasion in Manhattan during a historic crime wave that has gone on unabated.
The break-in took place on June 24 just before 1:15 a.m. in the vicinity of Central Park West and West 89th Street, the NYPD says.
A home surveillance camera shows the suspect creeping across the foyer of the residence with a door left ajar behind him. He walks around, checking out rooms and opening doors.
There is a $3500 reward for information.
🚨WANTED🚨for an Burglary in the vicinity of Central Park West & West 89 Street #upperwestside #manhattan On 6/24/21 @ 1:05 AM Reward up to $3500 Seen him? Know who he is? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #yourcityyourcall pic.twitter.com/rSSvJQKmU9
— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) July 4, 2021
