Watch Zuckerberg wearing ear protection throwing spears at wood



















Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted videos of himself on Monday throwing spears with ear protections at wooden targets and shooting a bow and arrow at bowling pins.

“I have a very particular set of skills…” Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook caption that featured a video of himself throwing a spear at a wooden target in slow motion. The CEO wore hearing protection to throw spears normally associated with firearms.

The power-mad CEO wrote in one post: A trail I wanted to hike is out of hiking permits but has plenty of hunting permits available. That’s basically saying: look, you can’t walk here unless you also bring a bow and arrow. So I guess we’re doing this.

So, he is basically angry that hunters have a place to go and not all trails are open to all hikers all the time.

This is what he does when he’s not destroying American’s right to free speech or the vote.

