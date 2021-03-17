FB exec says the company is doing a lot of damage in the world









The media keeps ignoring the sham. O’Keefe exposes it and they ignore it. In this clip, a senior Facebook employee states that companies like Facebook and Google have become countries and that this should not be tolerated. He considers it necessary and vital for them to be broken up even though it means he’ll earn less money.

This is the global planning lead for Facebook saying his company is doing a lot of damage to the world.

It’s true. They helped destroy Donald Trump’s re-election and deprived half the country of a voice. That’s very dangerous and anti-American.

Watch:

“I would break up @Facebook, which means I would make less money probably — but I don’t care. Like that’s what needs to be done.” – Benny Thomas, Facebook Global Planning Lead #KingZuck #ExposeFacebook pic.twitter.com/HdwClaaaoG — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) March 15, 2021

