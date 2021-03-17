







The racists at The Root say “whiteness is a pandemic.” In response to the shooting of eight people by an allegedly sex-addicted lunatic, a writer named Damon Young says the former President and his party should be blamed.

He also writes: Whiteness is a public health crisis. It shortens life expectancies, it pollutes air, it constricts equilibrium, it devastates forests, it melts ice caps, it sparks (and funds) wars, it flattens dialects, it infests consciousnesses, and it kills people—white people and people who are not white, my mom included. There will be people who die, in 2050, because of white supremacy-induced decisions from 1850.

It seems he’d like to snuff out white people. That’s the Democrat ideology which is why they are flooding the country with people from foreign lands that they feel are more worthy.

I guess if we killed all the white people, Mr. Young here would be quite happy.

Related