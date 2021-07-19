FBI agent who helped thwart a plot to kidnap Gov Whitmer was arrested

















An FBI agent who helped thwart a kidnap plot against Governor Whitmer was arrested for domestic violence. FBI Special Agent Richard Trask, 39, of Kalamazoo, was charged Monday with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, less than murder following a domestic incident with his wife.

He was released on $10,000 personal recognizance bond following an arraignment in 8th District Court in Kalamazoo and faces a charge punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

His arrest comes at a critical juncture in the criminal case against five men charged in federal court with plotting to kidnap Whitmer. Defense lawyers last week leveled a broad attack on the foundation of the high-profile case and suggested a second FBI agent was trying to sabotage defense teams.

Trask, 39, has worked for the FBI since 2011 and served as the FBI’s public face in the Whitmer case, testifying in federal court about the investigation.

FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider said the bureau is cooperating with the prosecutor’s office. Trask’s job status was unclear Monday.

“In accordance with FBI policy, the incident is subject to internal review, and I cannot comment further at this time,” she said in a statement.

That review would include an investigation by FBI internal affairs, Arena said.

In addition to working as an agent, Trask opened a gym on his rural property in Oshtemo Township near Kalamazoo.

Trask was arrested one week after defense lawyers provided the clearest view of how they plan to attack the kidnapping plot case.

Trask has testified in state and federal courts in cases tied to an alleged scheme to kidnap Whitmer in retaliation for orders last year meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. One man has pleaded guilty and roughly a dozen others are awaiting trial.

Trask doesn’t sound like a very good witness.

Related















