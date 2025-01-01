Shocking Clip of New Orleans Terrorist

Shamsud Din-Jabbar, who killed ten people and injured 35 people, is reportedly a US citizen and was a human resource specialist in the military. He sounds perfectly sane in the clip below, which makes him a monster, or perhaps he had some kind of mental collapse. The clip is about four years old.

He allegedly had an ISIS flag in the rented truck he used to kill and injure people.


