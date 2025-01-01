Shocking Clip of New Orleans Terrorist

Shamsud Din-Jabbar, who killed ten people and injured 35 people, is reportedly a US citizen and was a human resource specialist in the military. He sounds perfectly sane in the clip below, which makes him a monster, or perhaps he had some kind of mental collapse. The clip is about four years old.

He allegedly had an ISIS flag in the rented truck he used to kill and injure people.

The perpetrator of the New Orleans truck attack, Shamsud Din Jabbar, was raised in Texas and was in the U.S. Army Reserve from 2015 to 2020. Additionally, according to Karol Markowicz of the NY Post and Fox News, he had a stolen Glock and a .308 rifle with him. pic.twitter.com/h3kuV238jf — World Hall Of Fun (@WorldHallOfFun) January 1, 2025

Yes, can confirm. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 1, 2025

