FBI Calmly Searches Pence’s Home Weeks After the Fact

According to NBC News, a senior law-enforcement official told NBC News that the FBI was [calmly] searching former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home Friday, looking for any classified documents that might be in the house.

The move comes ever so calmly weeks after Pence reported finding a “small number” of classified documents in his house in Carmel, Indiana. A day later, it was revealed he’d been subpoenaed in a separate federal probe.

It’s part of the fraudulent special counsel’s investigation into former President Donald Trump’s contesting of the questionable 2020 election and the Jan. 6 riot and rally at the Capitol.

This is weeks after the documents were reportedly found in Pence’s home. There was no rush, no raid, and no vicious media attack. That was reserved for Donald Trump, and that was not done calmly.

Pence’s aide said they were inadvertently boxed and transported.

“Vice President Pence understands the high importance of protecting sensitive and classified information and stands ready and willing to cooperate fully with the National Archives and any appropriate inquiry,” he said sanctimoniously.

NBC subtly made it seem like somehow Trump’s situation was so much worse. They noted DJT had many more documents, and Pence realized the importance of returning the paperwork to the archives (unlike Trump?). The outlet suggests Pence is much better since he told the DOJ immediately. They are propagandists who rarely tell the truth.

The media is using it as an excuse to once again talk about J6 and Trump bargaining to keep documents through his lawyers. They want to make it seem as if he somehow broke the law. It’s okay to proceed calmly with everyone else but Donald Trump.

Related