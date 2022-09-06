Biden Planned, Directed, Set the Stage for the Siege of Mar-a-Lago

Joe Biden, and whoever pulls his strings, directed the Mar-a-Lago affair from start to finish. The evidence is overwhelming despite his denials. More evidence was revealed yesterday during the hearing to approve a Special Master.

Judge Aileen Cannon granted President Trump’s request for a Special Master for the material confiscated by the DOJ during the Mar-a-Lago raid.

She also “temporarily enjoins” or forbids the Bidenistas from “reviewing and using the seized materials” pending the completion of the review.

Read pages 2-3 of Judge Cannon’s ruling (read below), it reveals that Biden knew and directed the confiscation of the fifteen boxes in the Spring:

On April 12, 2022, NARA notified Plaintiff that it intended to provide the Fifteen Boxes to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”) the following week…Plaintiff then requested an extension on the contemplated delivery so that he could determine the existence of any privileged material…The White House Counsel’s Office granted the request[…]. On May 10, 2022, NARA informed Plaintiff that it would proceed with “provide[ing] the FBI access to the records in question as requested by the incumbent President, beginning as early as Thursday, May 12, 2022.

The first fifteen boxes were confiscated in early June.

The second raid for the remaining boxes took place on August 8th, and documents that belonged to DJT, including medical and tax information. The FBI went through Melania’s closet and tore 16-year-old Barron’s room apart.

Biden set the raids in motion. We know that from documents unearthed by John Solomon.

THE PLOT

Joe Biden wanted to classify the documents in Donald Trump’s presidency. He got permission from the partisan NARA to do it after taking away Trump’s executive privilege. Biden then declared every document from Donald Trump’s presidency to be classified. Biden not only knew what was going on, but he or his staff also planned it and put the entire affair, including the raid, in motion. John Solomon has the documents to prove it. Biden set up the legal path for the raid at Mar-a-Lago. Biden and whoever directs him are the instigators of Document-gate. Some believe it was to hide the Crossfire Hurricane documents. That’s one potential reason.

This gives the opposing party every imaginable document to use against Donald Trump if he runs for the presidency. They are desperate to stop him.

This is an outrageous assault on the 4th Amendment. Democrats are making us into a Third World nation of coups, lawlessness, and constant lies.

KJP claimed everyone at the White House was clueless the day after the raid.

AP's @ZekeJMiller: "The FBI…served a search warrant on the [Trump']s residence…Was [he] or anyone at the WH aware of that…or has [he] been briefed in the aftermath of that…being executed?" KJP: "No. The President was not briefed…No one at the WH was given a heads up."

The Post Millennial clip shows congenital liar Joe Biden denying it.

THIS IS A VERY GOOD SUMMARY WITH CONJECTURE ABOUT CROSSFIRE HURRICANE

The Biden regime not only knew about the Raid on Mar-A-Lago, they created the path that allowed it to happen 🔽 pic.twitter.com/V7LNGOH206 — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) August 30, 2022

READ THE PAGES YOURSELF

