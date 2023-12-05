Food Shortages in Socialist Democrat City of New York

New York City has absorbed only 2% of the illegal crossers who have come into the country and is now suffering food shortages. The neediest New Yorkers don’t have enough to eat. Unfortunately, New York City is socialist and many people are dependent on the government. Mayor Eric Adams is cutting services to New Yorkers to care for unvetted foreigners worldwide.

“So how can the largest city in the United States be experiencing food shortages and an inability to care for its residents?” asks the narrator of the clip below.

“Well, a lot of New Yorkers are struggling right now, and a record 140,000 asylum seekers have come here from incredibly tough places, and that crisis is likely to cost the city $12 billion over the next two years.

He continues, “For this reason, New York City is running out of everything, and every resource is in short supply. First, asylum seekers were able to stay in hotels, and now only disaster relief centers like Floyd Bennett Field are available. On top of that, the mayor has asked every agency in New York to reduce its spending because the city has to save $6 billion each year for the next two years, which could result in less police, less firefighters, and reduced school programs and sadly less food for the neediest of New Yorkers, who are already struggling with astronomical rents and a sky-high cost of living.

“NYCHA is the largest public housing provider in North America. They provide affordable and low-income apartments for one out of every 17 New Yorkers. They’ve got 177,000 apartments and over 2400 buildings in New York. “As you can imagine, people in a low-income situation in New York, they’re going to benefit from things like food banks and food pantries, a lot of which are funded by private companies and the city. But those are also facing cuts right now, and the problem is with New York City shelter population eclipsing 100,000 people, there just isn’t as much to go around as there used to be…”

Democrats won’t close the border because they want a permanent electoral majority for their dictatorship.

Watch the rest. It could soon be your city, too:

