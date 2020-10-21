FBI Director confirms: no Russian disinformation in Biden emails

The FBI told Congress in a letter on Tuesday that it has “nothing to add at this time” to a statement made by Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe. In other words, he is confirming DNI Ratcliffe’s statement that there is no intelligence at this time connecting Russian disinformation to emails found on the hard drive of Hunter’s alleged laptop. Ratcliffe was emphatic about this.

Why is FBI Director Wray not coming out with this information on his own? It has to be dragged out of him. In addition, he has had this laptop since the end of 2019 and has done nothing publicly. Do you smell another cover-up?

FBI Assistant Director Jill C. Tyson sent the letter to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, upon his request.

Johnson, in a letter (pdf) to FBI Director Christopher Wray over the weekend, said a whistleblower contacted his committee on Sept. 24 about the laptop that was left at his business, saying he turned it over to the FBI.

Johnson said that his staff immediately asked if the agency could either confirm or deny details to validate the claim about the emails, but he said the FBI wouldn’t confirm or deny the information found on the device.

“I have a responsibility to validate and verify the contents of any information produced to my committee,” Johnson said in his letter. “The committee must know if it receives information that could be fraudulent or not accurate.”

Tyson, in his letter to Johnson, said that “regarding the subject of your letter, we have nothing to add at this time to the Oct. 19 public statement by the Director of National Intelligence about the available actionable intelligence.”

“If actionable intelligence is developed, the FBI in consultation with the intelligence community will evaluate the need to provide defensive briefings to you and the committee pursuant to the established notification framework,” Tyson wrote.

Ratcliffe, in remarks to Fox News on Monday, stated emphatically that the content of a laptop hard drive allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden “is not part of some Russian disinformation campaign,” despite claims from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) to the contrary.

“Let me be clear: The intelligence community doesn’t believe that because there is no intelligence that supports that. And we have shared no intelligence with Adam Schiff or any member of Congress,” Ratcliffe said.

DEMOCRATS LYING

Schiff on Oct. 16 told CNN’s “The Situation Room” that revelations in a New York Post story around messages contained on the laptop were part of a smear campaign that came from the Kremlin.

“We know that this whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin,” he said when asked by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer if the Hunter Biden stories are “Russian disinformation.”

“That’s been clear for a well over a year now that they’ve been pushing this false narrative about the vice president and his son,” Schiff said.

Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut is also insisting it came from the Kremlin WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE.

Senator Chris Murphy is making the same false claim on TV and on Twitter. He went even further with the lies, claiming he saw the intel, of which there is NONE.

. @ChrisMurphyCT said he has seen intel that says Russia is responsible for the emails on the Hunter Biden laptop. @DNI_Ratcliffe says that isn’t true. Murphy is saying he has seen something the DNI hasn’t. This is an outrageous claim. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 20, 2020