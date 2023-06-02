FBI Director Wray to Deliver the FD-1023 from a “Highly Credible Source”

FBI Director Christopher Wray, who faced a contempt of Congress charge for not turning over a subpoenaed document, has relented. He will let the House Oversight Committee inspect it on Monday.

The document – an FD-1023 – allegedly shows Biden making a deal to profit from his role as vice president. The source for the document is a “highly credible” FBI source used in multiple investigations, reports Fox News. The FBI used the source for several years.

The form will detail “a precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose,” including an arrangement to exchange money for policy decisions.

The document alleged Joe Biden engaged in a bribery scheme to change US policy in return for millions to his family’s businesses, lawmakers have said.

Sen. Chuck Grassley and Rep. James Comer demanded the document after an FBI whistleblower revealed the allegations.

WRAY RELENTS

On Wednesday, Wray said he would not turn the document over, but the lawmakers could read it.

A deal was struck yesterday.

“Chairman Comer will receive a briefing from the FBI and review the document on Monday,” his committee told Just the News in a statement. “Chairman Comer has been clear that anything short of producing the FD-1023 form to the House Oversight Committee is not compliance with his subpoena. This unclassified record contains pages of details that need to be investigated further by the House Oversight Committee.”

The FBI told Just the News it wanted to accommodate Congress but needed to protect source information. The contempt charge probably had a little something to do with it.

“Director Wray offered to provide the Committee’s Chairman and Ranking Member an opportunity to review information responsive to the subpoena in a secure manner to accommodate the committee while protecting the confidentiality and safety of sources and important investigative sensitivities,” the bureau said. “The FBI has continually demonstrated its commitment to working with the Committee to accommodate its request, from scheduling briefings and calls to now allowing the Chair to review information in person. The FBI remains committed to cooperating with the Committee in good faith.”

Wray said the FD-1023 forms are used to verify unverified information.

However, Rep. Comer believes there is a great deal to this allegation, especially since it’s from a highly credible source.

BREAKING: Rep. James Comer says the alleged Biden bribery scheme document shows the then-VP received $5 million from a U.S. adversary. “This is corruption on a scale we’ve never seen in the history of our country.” pic.twitter.com/AXPAHhHq91 — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) June 1, 2023

🚨BREAKING: FBI Director Wray has agreed to hand over the FD-1023 form that House Oversight had requested, which allegedly reveals Biden Family criminal corruption, after Chair James Comer threatened to hold him in Contempt pic.twitter.com/AT77hp1bg1 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 2, 2023

