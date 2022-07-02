FBI, DOJ, CISA, EAC Collude with Leftist Activists & Election Officials

PJ Media released a bombshell report by J. Christian Adams yesterday about the government colluding with far-left operations and election officials.

He obtained FOIAs that show collusion between the US government – the FBI, DOJ, EAC, and CISA – with progressive groups and individuals fueled by progressive money related to US elections. The election groups included the Elections Group, CTCL, and Brennan Center. Also involved were individuals from US corporations like Microsoft. The collusion even included a person working for Maricopa County.

The FOIAs were submitted by the Public Interest Legal Foundation with which Adams is affiliated.

The corrupt relationships among them extend to junkets that include baseball games, travel, and even data exchanges between state officials and outside progressive groups.

However, what has emerged is far more dangerous than junkets and private funding of elections.

For example, “the Democracy Fund—a hyper-funded progressive money source—is organizing state officials and third parties to discuss election administration.”

Adams has the email, but it’s not limited to that.

The Wide-Ranging Progressive Push

“…a wide-ranging progressive push to establish working relationships between law enforcement, progressive philanthropy, election officials, corporations, progressive activists, and, ultimately, the people who run our elections.

“Since Trump’s 2016 victory, this fluid consortium has built structures that match powerful funding—with fringe ideological activists, with government offices—in an effort to create a narrative that nothing was ever wrong with American elections. These structures also reorient the administration of elections in ways that benefit progressives, such as wide use of automatic mail voting.

“Extraordinary efforts were made in 2020 to claim mail voting was problem-free despite the evidence and despite elections in New Jersey being overturned because of mail ballot fraud.”

Imagine them all colluding to get puppet Joe Biden elected.

It’s not only the Democracy Fund. David Becker’s Center for Election Innovation & Research is doing the same thing.

ALL THE KING’S MEN

We knew the media and the Democrat Party worked closely together in unison to defeat Trump in 2016 and 2020. There were the fake Russiagate and Ukrainegate conspiracies along with daily false attacks.

These efforts aren’t only tied to the presidential election, but the presidential is the most glaring.

Remembering The Shadow Campaign

Molly Ball’s article in Time Magazine detailed the shadow campaign against Donald Trump. The campaigners included business and labor leaders, crossing party lines, and included the US Chamber of Commerce.

They presented their activities as efforts to stop disinformation. The campaigners also claimed they wanted to counter any claims Donald Trump may have that the election was rigged.

“Their work touched every aspect of the election. They got states to change voting systems and laws and helped secure hundreds of millions in public and private funding. They fended off voter-suppression lawsuits, recruited armies of poll workers, and got millions of people to vote by mail for the first time,” Ball wrote.

She continued, “They successfully pressured social media companies to take a harder line against disinformation and used data-driven strategies to fight viral smears…and “they executed national public-awareness campaigns…”

Apparently, they also worked closely with government agencies. Their claim that it was an honorable mission strains credulity. The people running the show are progressive communists and socialists. It certainly violates our democratic right to self-governance.

How would the Left react if the situation were reversed and the government was colluding with the right-wing?

Twitter user Jason Beale writes that he wonders how Democrats would react if Elon Musk, after taking over as Twitter CEO, sent $450 million and teams of operatives to every critical swing state to “get out the vote” for Republicans. And provide election night assistance to secretaries of state, election officials, and vote tabulating agencies.

That’s what Zucker did – very proudly so, Beale writes.

“Imagine Musk or Joe Rogan doing exactly the same thing for congressional elections this November, or in 2024. Then imagine the cyclone of media and Democrat political outcry at the notion that a man who controls the most politically impactful social media site in the country spent $450 million on “getting out” the Republican vote and sponsored teams of operatives to offer “assistance” to swing state election officials and organizations.”

Imagine. And imagine if it also included the corporations, all of the media, the government, and communist/socialist progressives.

