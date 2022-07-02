Joe Biden, The Good Catholic: Funding Atheism Worldwide

Republicans want answers about an “unconstitutional” grant program that will “promote atheism worldwide.” Biden and his secretary of state are violating the 1st Amendment to the Constitution. It is not what we stand for in this country.

Republican Study Committee (RSC) chairman Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.) and 14 colleagues penned a letter to Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. They demanded to know more about the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor’s (DRL) grant program. It promotes “humanism” and “atheism” abroad.

“The Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) was titled ‘DRL FY20 IRF Promoting and Defending Religious Freedom Inclusive of Atheist, Humanist, Non-Practicing and Non-Affiliated Individuals.’”

Jim Banks by Gage Skidmore, Wikimedia Commons

The grant program awards up to $500,000 to organizations committed to the practice and spread of atheism and humanism. They are aiming it at South/Central Asia and in the Middle East/North Africa.

The Republicans pointed out that atheism and “humanism” are both “official belief systems” protected under the First Amendment’s right to religious freedom and said they would “like to know what other United States government programs supported with appropriated funds are being used either to encourage, inculcate, or to disparage any official belief system – atheist, humanist, Christian, Muslim, or otherwise.”

The letter asserts it “is one thing for the Department to be tolerant and respectful of a wide range of belief systems” and “to encourage governments to respect the religious freedom interests of their citizens.”

“It is quite another for the United States government to work actively to empower atheists, humanists, non-practicing, and non-affiliated in public decision-making,” the letter read. “Any such program – for any religiously-identifiable group – in the United States would be unconstitutional.”

ATHEISM ADVOCACY

They wonder how this advances US foreign interests. The GOP noted this isn’t religious freedom, it’s atheism advocacy.

The letter asserts that the State Department characterizes atheists as a “unique religious group.” At the same time, they are encouraging the building of “networks and advocacy groups” for atheists,” the letter read. “This would be analogous to official State Department promotion of religious freedom ‘particularly for Christians’ in China, with the express goal being to build a corresponding missionary network.”

The letter adds that the goal “would never pass constitutional muster” and “radical leftist bureaucrats” would “deride it.” They want to know why this atheist grant program isn’t viewed the same way.

The lawmakers wrote that “Americans rightly discern this as a part of the broader effort on the part of your administration to promote radical, progressive orthodoxy abroad” and highlighted that atheism “is an integral part of the belief system of Marxism and communism.”

MARXIST BLACK LIVES MATTER IN GERMANY

“A few weeks ago, the United States Embassy in Germany erected a ‘Black Lives Matter’ flag. Americans should be very alarmed at this. It’s not only that ‘Black Lives Matter’ remains a highly divisive and increasingly unpopular movement here in the United States; the display is also denoting a promotion of a specific radical organization. Other recent initiatives of the State Department include creating a ‘Special Representative for Racial Equity and Justice,’ whose mission will be to spread Critical Race Theory and other progressive dogmas worldwide, and working to remove restrictions on abortion around the globe.”

You can read the letter below. They also ask a number of questions.

THEY’RE COMING FOR YOUR BELIEF IN GOD

As we approach Independence Day, we should read the Declaration of Independence. These are the most important words in the text:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.

The Founding Fathers couldn’t live up to those ideals and still win the war against the British. These words were a promissory note. Martin Luther King Jr. often quoted them. They should live for time immemorial. This is who we are.

These words are worth dying for. In fact, thousands did die for them during the Revolution and the Civil War.

Marxism, an atheistic ideology, destroys equality, unalienable Rights of Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.

The regime couldn’t be more blatant about destroying this country.

THE LETTER

Rep. Jim Banks letter to Pr… by Houston Keene

