FBI Infiltrated the Proud Boys and Found Them Innocent

The Gateway Pundit published a bombshell story if the agent at the center of it is legitimate. An FBI agent named James Knowles says he was undercover in the Proud Boys for months and they didn’t commit crimes on January 6. They didn’t plan anything or riot.

The Gateway Pundit has the highly sensitive classified documents.

If this is true, FBI Director Christopher Wray needs to be prosecuted but it’s more likely the agent would be.

Related