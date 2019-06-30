FBI Investigating Antifa for Possible Plot to Stage an Armed Rebellion

The FBI is investigating Antifa for trying to buy guns from a Mexican cartel to start an armed rebellion.

The FBI is investigating a supposed radical far-left Antifa plot to “stage an armed rebellion” and “disrupt U.S. law enforcement and military security operations at the US/Mexican border.”

Word of the probe comes after years of the FBI putting greater emphasis on the threat of Antifa activities, with bureau Director Christopher Wray saying the agency is looking into the ideology and individuals associated with the movement.

But according to a December FBI document obtained by the San Diego Union-Tribune, the agency is now tackling actual alleged plots of possible criminal activities that would affect U.S. homeland security.

The FBI report, which wasn’t posted online because the matter is still active, alleged that the anti-fascist activists were looking into buying firearms from a “Mexico-based cartel associate known as Cobra Commander” that would be used to “stage an armed rebellion at the border.”

We wrote about that in April of this year. It’s hard to know how serious this particular threat is but the idea of Antifa growing as a movement is an ever-present danger.

THE ASSAULT ON ANDY NGO

The assault on reporter Andy Ngo, a Quillette editor, by these anarcho-communists was very violent. They threw quick-drying cement over him while pummeling him with fiber-knuckled gloves. They also stole all of his equipment.

He was hospitalized with a brain bleed.

There’s a video with a different angle of the brutal assault of Andy Ngo. (via @michellemalkin) Antifa pummeled him with carbon fiber-knuckled gloves (Oakley Assault Gloves). Timestamps:

:15 Robber steals camera equipment

:17 Assailant with assault gloves

:21 Second assailant pic.twitter.com/yOuWExqYge — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 30, 2019

His friend, the Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell has referred this case to the Justice Department.

I have asked @TheJusticeDept to investigate this incident in Portland. I can’t just sit by and watch my friend be brutally attacked. https://t.co/vODiWktqIm — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 30, 2019

The Sentinel donated to the Go Fund Me page to protect Andy Ngo which was set up by Michelle Malkin. It is now over $100,000 in less than a day.

He is a gay conservative reporter fighting for free speech.

Antifa needs to be classified as a terror organization. There is a petition you can sign.