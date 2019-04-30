Report Chris Cuomo’s group AntiFa possibly planned armed fight at the border

A Dec. 18, 2018, document from the FBI, obtained by the Union-Tribune, specifies an alleged plan for AntiFa to purchase guns from a “Mexico-based cartel associate known as Cobra Commander,” or Ivan Riebeling, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The ‘protesters’ wanted to “stage an armed rebellion at the border,” the FBI reported to dozens of federal law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and Mexico.

ACTIVISTS?

The Tribune referred to the Anarcho-Communist AntiFa as “activists.” Deeper into the article, they describe them as AntiFa.

The document warns of “anti-fascist activists” that “planned to disrupt U.S. law enforcement and military security operations at the US/Mexican border.”

They are not activists, they are communist anarchists.

It has been confirmed by law enforcement according to the paper, and the document was forwarded to DHS.

Riebeling and another person named in the report, Evan Duke, deny it. Some of the names in the report are already on a CBP watch list.

Riebling says he’s not a cartel member.

“I am not cartel. I don’t sell drugs. I don’t sell arms,” said Riebeling. “I’m a revolutionary. A man who believes in his ideals, and I’m going to defend Mexico.”

The U.S. government says he is and does.

In a video he posted online, he encouraged members of drug cartels to attack migrants with bats and “hunt down” migrants to take them to Mexican immigration authorities to be deported.

IDIOT CHRIS CUOMO THINKS ANTIFA ARE RIGHTEOUS

Chris Cuomo defended the communist-anarchist groups. He said they were “fighting hate” and therefore they “are on the side of right,” RealClearPolitics reported.

Cuomo even said that “all punches are not equal morally” although they might be equal “in the “eyes of the law,” condoning AntiFa violence.

CRAZY CHRIS’S VIEW

“People who show up to fight against bigots are not to be judged the same as the bigots, even if they do resort to the same petty violence,” Cuomo said.

“Fighting against hate matters,” he added.

“I argue to you tonight, all punches are not equal morally,” he said. “In the eyes of the law, yes. But in the eyes of good and evil, here’s the argument: if you’re a punk that comes to start trouble in a mask and hurt people, you’re not about any virtuous cause. You’re just somebody who’s going to be held to the standard of doing something wrong.”

“But when someone comes to call out bigots and it gets hot, even physical, are they equally wrong as the bigot they are fighting? I argue, no. Fighting against hate matters,” Cuomo concluded.