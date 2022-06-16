FBI Is Investigating Woman Who Sold Ashley Biden’s Diary

The Florida woman who found Ashley Biden’s diary in a “halfway house” is under FBI investigation for selling the journal in which the president’s daughter recalled “showers with my dad” which she said were probably not appropriate. Ashley B. also listed details of her drug and sex addiction.

Bill Barr opened the investigation of the diary because Ashley Biden said it was stolen.

Aimee Harris is under investigation for selling Ashley Biden’s diary after the president’s daughter left it behind under a mattress at a Palm Beach “halfway house”.

Previous reports claimed the Bidens reported it stolen in an alleged burglary, but DailyMail.com has learned Harris is not being investigated for theft.

“It’s her selling of the property that could be considered a crime. And the fact Ashley is the president’s daughter kicks it to a different legal level,” a well-placed source told the Daily Mail.

Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime, Stalin’s enforcer Lavrentiy Beria once said.

Harris, 39, moved into a Palm Beach home. She found the diary under the mattress shortly after Ashley moved back to Philadelphia in 2020.

Allegedly, she passed the private journal around at a Republican fundraiser. She then sold it for $40,000 to Project Veritas. Project Veritas never published it. The National File did.

THE DIARY WAS SALACIOUS

The diary contained shocking and sensitive information.

“I remember having sex with friends @ a young age; showers w/ my dad (probably not appropriate),” she wrote in a January 2019 entry.

National File obtained the diary that dates back to 2000. Biden’s daughter, now 39 years of age, has a history of drugs and has been very free sexually. She talks about it in the diary.

She also talks of a possible “sexual trauma”.

“Was I molested. I think so – I can’t remember specifics but I do remember trauma,” wrote Ms. Biden She listed incidents that may have included Ashley Biden’s cousin Caroline Biden. Ashley remembers “being somewhat sexualized” alongside a person named “Caroline.”

Her cousin Caroline has had serious drug issues.

The author wrote that she remembers “showers with my dad” that were “probably not appropriate.”

