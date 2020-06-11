Starbucks is in big trouble for going against Black Lives Matter

Starbucks sent an internal memo banning employees from wearing any Black Lives Matter shirts or pins because it violates their policy against advocating for a “political, religious or personal issue” at work.

On June 1, the coffee retailer vowed on Twitter to “stand in solidarity with our Black partners, customers, and communities.” A few days later, it tweeted, and then pinned, a more in-depth commitment to supporting Black Lives Matter and confronting bias and racism and to “being a part of change.”

However, it didn’t include allowing the company’s baristas and other employees to wear T-shirts, pins, or any other accessory that mentions Black Lives Matter.

That is not going over well. To give you an idea, #BoycottStarbucks is trending on Twitter. Will Starbucks apologize any moment now?

Okay! I will be boycotting @Starbucks until they reverse this racist policy. Who's with me?#BoycottStarbucks pic.twitter.com/9x2xE2G5hc — Bhavik Lathia (@bhaviklathia) June 11, 2020

starbucks is already experiencing a 45% sales drop + they're closing 400 u.s locations permanently. if we boycott now, we're for sure going to get their attention. @Starbucks banning BLM merch but saying "we are committed to being a part of change"? explain. — django 🧸 (@djanguh) June 11, 2020

The problem for them is they push the LGBTQ pins.

Guess I won’t be buying anything from @Starbucks since they don’t support us. But will force their employees to wear LGBTQ pins. How you support equality for only some groups and not all? #BoycottStarbucks — KING BISHOP 🇭🇹 (@IAmBishop617) June 11, 2020

BLM isn’t what you think it is.

Bill O’Reilly explains who the Black Lives Matter actually are, which is a heavily-Soros-funded, white leftist-generated organization: