FBI Recruits from a Charlotte PRIDE Event

M Dowling
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) set up a recruitment table at an LGBTQ Pride event in South Carolina. That’s not a good omen for the FBI – they’re woke and looking for applicants based on who they sleep with.

The FBI announced on X that its Charlotte branch attended a recent Pride event to recruit attendees to the Bureau and discuss the agency’s commitment to protecting civil rights.

“Recently, @FBICharlotte participated in a Pride event where the FBI spoke to attendees about career opportunities and the work the Bureau does to protect civil rights,” the Bureau said on X.

Katie Daviscourt at The Post Millennial wrote: At a time when the Biden administration has weaponized the FBI and other federal law enforcement agencies to target political opponents and conservatives across the country, which includes parents protesting school board meetings, the FBI’s announcement failed to sit well with individuals across social media. Mostly because Pride events have been the scene of public nudityindecent exposure, and sexually explicit behavior towards minors over the past few years, with those that lean politically to the right referring to them as “grooming events.”


