FBI Responds Despicably to the Twitter Files

The FBI issued a statement in response to the damning Twitter Files 1-8 released by Elon Musk, and it’s offensive. The FBI admits the facts in the files, claims what is recounted are normal interactions, and then suggests the information results from conspiracy theorists spreading misinformation.

They’re not apologetic. Instead, they’re continuing the disinformation campaign.

THE STATEMENT

The correspondence between Twitter and the FBI shows nothing more than examples of our traditional, longstanding, and ongoing federal government and private sector engagements, which involve numerous companies over multiple sectors and industries.

As evidence in the correspondence, the FBI provides critical information to the private sector in an effort to allow them to protect themselves and their customers. The men and women of the FBI work every day to protect the American public.

It is unfortunate that conspiracy theorists and others are feeding the American public misinformation with the sole purpose of attempting to discredit the agency.

They say what they are doing is legal and legitimate. They’re gaslighting us. The truth is they are manipulating Americans with propaganda and taking away our free speech.

Read the files.

🚨BREAKING: The FBI responds to @elonmusk releasing the Twitter files: “It is unfortunate that conspiracy theorists and others are feeding the American public misinformation with the sole purpose of attempting to discredit the agency.” pic.twitter.com/U18JYkNptV — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 21, 2022

Related