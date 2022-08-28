FBI Responds to “Russian Propaganda” Warning to Zuckerberg

The FBI responded to a bombshell claim by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg that they censored references to Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 election. Zuckerberg said the FBI warned them to be aware of Russian disinformation before the election.

Right before the story was set to go live, the FBI told him to be on the alert for a dump that might be Russian propaganda.

“I mean, basically, the background here is the FBI, I think, basically came to us, some folks on our team, and was like, ‘Hey, just so you know, like, you should be on high alert. There was, we thought that there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election. We have it on notice that basically, there’s about to be some kind of dump that’s similar to that. So just be vigilant,’” Zuckerberg said.

THE RESPONSE

The FBI responded by saying it “routinely notifies US private sector entities, including social media providers, of potential threat information so that they can decide how to better defend against threats.” The agency “has provided companies with foreign threat indicators to help them protect their platforms and customers from abuse by foreign malign influence actors.”

The FBI added, however, that it “cannot ask, or direct, companies to take action on information received.”

Sounds like a CYA memo.

Meta “clarified” as well. They said the comment was basically what he told Sen. Ron Johnson in 2020.

“The FBI shared general warnings about foreign interference – nothing specific about Hunter Biden,” it said.

As we’ve said, nothing about the Hunter Biden laptop story is new. Below is what Mark told Sen. Johnson in Oct 2020 and what Mark told Joe Rogan this week. The FBI shared general warnings about foreign interference – nothing specific about Hunter Biden. https://t.co/pHtzvh6r0r — Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) August 26, 2022

BUT THEY DO MEET REGULARLY

They are cagey in how they present the Hunter disinformation exchange.

It sounds pretty clear that they sent a message, and it was received, followed by censorship.

More to the point, why is the FBI meeting regularly with the media? The FBI needs to stay in its lane, but they don’t. If you remember, the FBI was working with Pfizer regarding so-called dark money. They seemed to be talking about Project Veritas.

According to the zoom meeting below, the FBI is “aligned and working together with the media” to deal with so-called threats. The government should be nowhere near the media regularly. Watch:

June 18, 2020. Senior executives from Google, Twitter, and Facebook (in that order), discuss how regularly their respective companies meet with the FBI to identify which “misinformation” to censor. pic.twitter.com/XaevwPX8kP — Maze (@mazemoore) August 26, 2022

