The partisan U.S. intelligence community will measure the national security risks of former President Donald Trump possessing top secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, The Washington Times reports.

When you realize other presidents had control of their documents and never had to go through this, you realize how corrupt and partisan this is.

The assessment was unveiled in a letter by Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, who confirmed the review to Reps. Carolyn Maloney, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, and Adam Schiff, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee.

“The Department of Justice and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence are working together to facilitate a classification review of relevant materials, including those recovered during the search,” Ms. Haines wrote in a letter first obtained by Politico.

In 2015, Haines was asked to determine whether CIA personnel who hacked the computers of Senate staffers should be disciplined. She chose not to discipline the personnel involved, overruling the CIA Inspector General. Then she helped redact the Senate report.

Court documents indicated the agency is probing Mr. Trump on potential violations of the Espionage Act, the Presidential Records Act, and obstruction of justice.

Democrats will do anything to keep Donald Trump from running.

According to the document, Mr. Trump held several top secret documents at his residence, which included some that included the former president’s handwriting.

Adam Schiff is heavily involved in this. The entire process is corrupt and well-orchestrated.

The investigation involves Congress in the probe.

