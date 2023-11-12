American Hero to 70 House GOP: “Soulless Demons, Go to Hell”

Steve Friend did the right thing, the moral thing for the country, and he did it selflessly. He turned in the weaponized FBI. Now, the father of two small children has lost everything and is under FBI investigation. Recently, the House GOP voted to reward the FBI with an enormous new headquarters. Seventy Republicans voted for it.

To their base’s fury, 70 Republicans, and you can find their names HERE, voted to give the FBI their new headquarters.

By doing so, IMHO, they are building the National Police Force that has targeted innocent Americans or grossly exaggerated their failings because they disagree with them politically. If you build an extraordinarily large HQ, which will be larger than the Pentagon, you have to fill it up with people. The people they have hired since Barack Obama, are too often hard-left and a threat to the American people.

One person who sacrificed everything to do the right thing is one of those who is infuriated. He called them “soulless demons” and told them to “Go to Hell.”

Last year, I brought protected whistleblower disclosures about @FBI weaponization to @HouseGOP. They used it to go on TV & get elected. I lost my career and am under FBI investigation. Today the House GOP voted to give the FBI a $300 million HQ. Soulless demons. Go to hell. — Steve Friend (@RealStevefriend) November 9, 2023

There is something else that Mr. Friend said that you should be aware of.

“People who swore to lay down their lives for America have questionable loyalty to the country? They are purging and rebuilding an @FBI with people willing to roll over their own countrymen.

STEVE FRIEND, THE MAN WHO GAVE ALL

FBI Special Agent Steve Friend was a whistleblower in September 2022, and he has paid a very high price. He filed a complaint with the DOJ Inspector General revealing a politicized FBI field office in DC. They were cooking the books to exaggerate the threat of domestic terrorism by white people. They used an overzealous January 6th investigation to harass ordinary conservative Americans and violate their constitutional rights.

Friend, 37, a respected 12-year veteran of the FBI and a SWAT team member, was suspended immediately after, stripped of his gun and badge, and escorted out of the FBI field office in Daytona Beach, Fla., after complaining to his supervisors about the violations.

He was declared absent without leave in August 2022 for refusing to participate in SWAT raids that he believed violated FBI policy and were a use of excessive force against Jan. 6 ­subjects accused of misdemeanor ­offenses.

This American hero, the father of two small children, has blown up his “dream career” because he could not live with his conscience if he continued to be part of what he sees as the unjust persecution of conservative Americans.

“I have an oath to uphold the Constitution,” he told supervisors when he asserted his conscientious objection to joining an Aug. 24 raid on a J6 subject in the Jacksonville, Fla., area. “I have a moral objection and want to be considered a conscientious objector.”

The NY Post reported that Friend, who did not vote for Donald Trump in the 2020 election, said he told his immediate boss twice that he believed the raid, and the investigative process leading up to it, violated FBI policy and the subject’s right under the Sixth Amendment to a fair trial and Eighth Amendment right against cruel and unusual punishment.

Still a Hero!

The @FBI emailed me their proposed edits to my upcoming book. They want me to redact info re: Jan 6, Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping, and my meeting with FBI executives about my protected whistleblower disclosures. Hmm… No, I think I’ll publish it all.https://t.co/WC2qxKbhdc — Steve Friend (@RealStevefriend) April 22, 2023

