FBI Banged on His Door in the Early Morning – Now He’s Suing Pelosi

“A grand jury subpoena for Navarro would be the most aggressive known step that prosecutors have taken into Trump’s West Wing related to Jan. 6.,” Politico reports.

The DOJ harshly and aggressively served Donald Trump’s former trade advisor Peter Navarro with a subpoena to the grand jury. The subpoena pertains to his communications with former president Donald Trump. As a result, Navarro fired back by hitting Pelosi and the J6 panel with a lawsuit, currently in draft form.

In a draft lawsuit that Navarro began circulating Monday, the former Trump trade adviser said “two FBI special agents banged loudly on my door in the early morning hours” on May 26 to serve the subpoena. The subpoena is unsurprisingly out of corrupt DC and signed by Matthew Graves, DC US Attorney.

The draft lawsuit indicates that the subpoena is connected to his refusal to testify to the Jan. 6 select committee. The witch hunt panel issued a congressional subpoena for his testimony in February.

According to Navarro, the subpoena directs him to appear for June 2 testimony and to produce any documents that would shed light on his refusal to testify to congressional investigators in February. The demand for documents, he says, includes records of any contacts he had with Trump or the former president’s attorneys.

Presidential privilege doesn’t exist for Donald Trump and his staff or supporters.

Navarro, who is not represented by an attorney, filed an 88-page lawsuit challenging the grand jury subpoena compelling him to testify about the J6 rally/riot.

THE DRAFT LAWSUIT NAMES PELOSI AND THE J6 PANEL

Defendants named by Navarro in his 88-page draft lawsuit include House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, all members of the Jan. 6 committee, and U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., Matthew Graves.

Representing himself, Navarro writes hi his draft that the J6 committee is “neither duly authorized, nor properly constituted”. Therefore, the subpoena is “ultra vires, unlawful, and unenforceable.” In other words, they don’t have the authority as lawmakers and only anti-Trump members sit on the panel.

To prove the point, he focused on how the subpoena was “including but not limited to any communications with formal President Trump and/or his counsel or representative.”

In the draft filing, Navarro imagines what will happen if Democrats lose power.

“If, in this case, the Committee and Joe Biden are able to effectively establish the principle that an incumbent can strip his predecessor of both executive privilege and testimonial immunity, just imagine what will happen to Joe Biden and his advisers if Republicans win both the White House and House in 2024,” he wrote. “In fact, I don’t need to imagine this repeat of the strategic game. If I’m not dead or in prison, I will lead the charge.”

The J6 panel wants Navarro charged with contempt. However, this seems more like a fishing expedition to get to Donald Trump. What do you think?

THE LAWSUIT

Former trade advisor Navarro’s Lawsuit by MaurA on Scribd

Related