FBI Were Warned About the Rioters Planning Violence at the Capitol

A day before rioters stormed Congress, an FBI office in Virginia issued an explicit warning that extremists were preparing to travel to Washington to commit violence and “war,” according to an internal document reviewed by The Washington Post.

It contradicts a senior official’s declaration the bureau had no intelligence indicating anyone at last week’s demonstrations in support of President Trump planned to do harm, The Washington Post reports.

They had very lax security. The ex-Capitol police chief said Pelosi’s and McConnell’s offices refused his six pleas for more security because they were concerned about optics.

WaPo says this is the situational report:

“As of 5 January 2021, FBI Norfolk received information indicating calls for violence in response to ‘unlawful lockdowns’ to begin on 6 January 2021 in Washington, D.C.,” the document says. “An online thread discussed specific calls for violence to include stating ‘Be ready to fight. Congress needs to hear glass breaking, doors being kicked in, and blood from their BLM and Pantifa slave soldiers being spilled. Get violent. Stop calling this a march, or rally, or a protest. Go there ready for war. We get our President or we die. NOTHING else will achieve this goal.”

BLM is probably a reference to the Black Lives Matter movement for racial justice. Pantifa is a derogatory term for Antifa, a far-left anti-fascist movement whose adherents sometimes engage in violent clashes with right-wing extremists.

WHO ARE THE RINGLEADERS?

These right-wingers are indistinguishable from the Antifa. They’re violent and need to be shut down. If the media is correct in saying they are right-wing, they should also report the Antifa/BLM who were present, to be fair.

While we don’t doubt that Trump supporters and extreme right-wingers were in the Capitol in large numbers, we are not sure yet who the ringleaders are. The AP believes they are police and military militia and Proud Boys. However, some of their reporting is conjecture. The ringleaders aren’t named yet. People need to start waiting for the evidence before they jump to conclusions. There is always more to know that might change how one perceives a situation.

One of the “instigators” of the so-called “insurrection” appears to have been BLM/Antifs radical John Sullivan who dressed up as a MAGA patriot.

The FBI just confirmed this and arrested him.

Also, turns out the “Viking” guy is a radical climate change/Green New Deal activist…seems like he’d be an unlikely Trump supporter?

A shaman climate activist is a Trump supporter?

James Sullivan turned in his brother BLM/Antifa agitator John and believes that he was a ringleader.

CNN HOSTED SULLIVAN

CNN hosted the Antifa/BLM radical. The reporter broke into the Capitol, took credit for helping start the riot. Then Sullivan appeared on Anderson’s and Tapper’s shows.

BREAKING: CNN's Jade Sacker penetrating the Capitol with a member of BLM/Antifa cheering, "We did it!" And then asking her conspirator if he was filming, he said he'd delete it, he lied. CNN was in on it.

The people at the Capitol thought they were Antifa. This video shows two different men breaking windows. The Trump supporters are trying to stop them.

This is horrible:

Video from the Capitol riot shows Trump supporters stopping two different men from smashing windows near the bottom entrance of the Capitol before the crowd eventually pushed their way into the building

Same event from above.

