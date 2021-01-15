Trump staffers can’t find jobs and the Left justifies the McCarthyism

If you worked for the White House and tried to serve your country, you probably won’t find a job. The fascists in Hollywood and corporate America won’t even interview Donald Trump staffers.

One public relations recruiter, who said more than a dozen staffers inquired about working with them, claims that they took on six as clients, but weren’t able to even land interviews for any of them, Business Insider reported.

“It’s just very hard,” the recruiter told Business Insider. “You’re supposed to put anyone in front of a job that has the credentials. Morally, it’s hard for people to want to work with them.”

Morally? If you disagree with them, you’re not moral? They are pulling Alinsky tactics here. Make your opponent so despicable that you can say anything about him/her and be believed. You can even deprive them of a living. It’s McCarthyism.

Left-wing Vice reports: Shockingly, it appears that people who voluntarily worked in the Trump White House have a sense of entitlement. “They’re all very all about themselves with narcissistic attitudes, thinking any company in the country will want to hire me,” the recruiter told BI. “I listened to one for about 20 minutes, and it was so much baloney, what he was spewing out to me.”

No evidence of that was presented, not even an example.

The Left feels very justified in not even interviewing these people.

Vice writes: But the staffers’ difficulties in landing new jobs has spilled out into the open in recent days, particularly after pro-Trump extremists attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6. Public relations firm Burson Cohn and Wolfe (BCW), whose executives have included alumna from both the Clinton and Bush White Houses, told Business Insider that it has “no current plans to hire from this administration.”

They are rationalizing fascism.

FASCISM IS HERE

Vice mentions content officer Robert Lane who wrote in an op-ed that the outlet will treat companies who hire current and former Trump press secretaries such as Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Sean Spicer, and Kayleigh McEnany, with the highest skepticism.

He named names.

“Let it be known to the business world: Hire any of Trump’s fellow fabulists above, and Forbes will assume that everything your company or firm talks about is a lie,” he wrote. “Want to ensure the world’s biggest business media brand approaches you as a potential funnel of disinformation? Then hire away.”

They’re using the riot to destroy everyone who disagrees with them. It’s fascism, vengeance, hate, and it’s Stalinism. They want people to believe it’s okay.

Watch this clip from Bill O’Reilly (you can get his podcast at billoreilly.com. It’s not expensive to do monthly or annually):

