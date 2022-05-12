FBI Whistleblower Leaks Document Showing Bureau Targeting ‘News Media’

This next article comes from James O’Keefe and it exposes the FBI weaponizing the agency to go after him. We knew that but now he has a whistleblower. Well, Mr. O’Keefe is dangerous. He keeps catching all these lefties doing bad stuff.

A source within the Federal Bureau of Investigation has come forward to expose the FBI’s targeting of members of the “news media” including information about what the FBI calls a Special Investigative Matter (“SIM”) regarding their investigation into Project Veritas over Ashley Biden’s abandoned diary.

The document the agent provided reveals the FBI labeled Project Veritas as “news media,” and categorized the probe as a “Sensitive Investigative Matter” due to Veritas being journalists. This is a direct contradiction of the U.S. government’s in-court position that Project Veritas are not journalists.

The whistleblower is still an FBI Special Agent and went to Project Veritas after seeing “a number of troubling things that are happening in the FBI.”

The document shows the FBI probe of Project Veritas was launched after Ashley Biden’s Attorney said it needed to go to the SDNY.

Additionally, the FBI categorized the investigation into an abandoned diary under Threat Band I, which is usually reserved for “threat issues that are likely to cause the greatest damage to national interests or public safety in the coming year.”

The Whistleblower also revealed how the document shows surveillance of Project Veritas including the use of CAST tools, and an analysis that includes cellular geolocation tracking of phone devices.

