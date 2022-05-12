Feds Open Another Probe Into Elon Musk – Weaponizing Government

The Democrat US government is putting Elon Musk through yet another probe over his purchase of Twitter. The SEC, DoJ, and FTC already have investigations going. In fact, the DoJ and SEC opened a probe of Tesla the same day he said he’d try to buy Twitter.

Instead of Mr. Musk, why don’t they go after George Soros? Black Lives Matter is buying all this real estate and he has given them millions. Maybe they’re laundering money for him.

THE STORY

The U.S. government has reportedly opened an investigation into Elon Musk’s business dealings surrounding his recent $44 billion purchase of Twitter.

“The Securities and Exchange Commission is probing Mr. Musk’s tardy submission of a public form that investors must file when they buy more than 5% of a company’s shares,” The Wall Street Journal reported. “The disclosure functions as an early sign to shareholders and companies that a significant investor could seek to control or influence a company.”

In case anyone is wondering, yes, this is petty, minor, and unimportant.

His April 4th disclosure filing was 10 days late and, according to them, it saved him $140 million.

The SEC doesn’t have the power to stop him from taking over Twitter. The FTC is also looking into Mr. Musk.

According to Charlie Gasparino, the SEC and Justice Department launched a joint investigation into a myriad of Musk regulatory issues primarily involving Tesla. They made the move the same day Mr. Musk said he’d attempt to buy Twitter.

Who isn’t looking into Mr. Musk? Surely the DHS could look into his citizenship status. Maybe the FBI SWAT could raid his home and drag him out in his underwear at 5 in the morning with guns drawn.

They obviously don’t have enough to do so we’d like to refer some criminals — Soros and Biden for openers.

Mr. Musk has a long history of feuding with the SEC, an agency that sued him in September 2018 over allegedly fraudulent statements he made on Twitter about having obtained funding to take Tesla private. Mr. Musk settled the case by paying a $20 million fine, giving up his role as Tesla’s chairman, and agreeing to have certain tweets about Tesla precleared by the company’s lawyers.

Mr. Musk said he was bullied into saying he lied when he didn’t. They also won’t stop requiring him to preclear his tweets. That’s an abuse of power.

