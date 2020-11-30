FBI’s looking into voter fraud or not

The FBI might be looking into fraud claims, such as people voting in two states, or maybe they’re pretending they’re doing something.

The attorney conducting a “Voter Integrity Project” investigation for the conservative Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society has called into question hundreds of thousands of potentially problem ballots. He said the FBI has asked for his key files.

“The FBI has proactively and directly requested from me the VIP [Voter Integrity Project] findings that indicate illegal ballots,” Matt Braynard tweeted today, adding, “By Tuesday, we will have delivered to the agency all of our data, including names, addresses, phone numbers, etc.”

– While there has been legit criticism of the actions of leaders of the agency over the last several years, I can personally attest to the many patriots within the rank-and-file who are fighting on the side of the Constitution and Law and Order. — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 29, 2020

As Mr. Braynard said, there is no guarantee anything will come of it. Most of us would say there’s almost a guarantee nothing will come of it. Why are there no whistleblowers in the FBI? Could it be because the rank and file are corrupted too? They’re not working very hard to win back the support of half the country.

Note: everything I pass on to local/state/fed law enforcement, litigants, legislatures, journalists, etc, is always a copy. And despite sharing it with individuals from all of those groups, there’s never guarantee of a productive result. — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 29, 2020

Mr. Braynard found records of people voting in two states.

“I can show you the names of the people on the record having voted in multiple states in the raw data the states make available, so this isn’t speculative, this is just what the data shows.” —@MattBraynard@JoshJPhilipp has more in this FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/DJphxsJKmc pic.twitter.com/GjlHXfCNzQ — crossroads (@crossroads_josh) November 27, 2020

Phillip Kline, who heads the Amistad Project, said the group is eager to help the agency. He’s too optimistic, but hopefully, I’m wrong.

Where is the Durham report?

“This data has been used to identify hundreds of thousands of potentially fraudulent ballots in the states where we filed litigation. More about this data will be made available in Matt Braynard’s appearance before a meeting with legislators in Arizona tomorrow.”

Mr. Braynard and Mr. Kline are heroes, but the agency is not heroic. Perhaps they will surprise us.

After learning that hundreds of thousands of ballots are potentially fraudulent- The FBI has now requested to look at our data. See statement below: pic.twitter.com/4CZKITK5cz — Phillip Kline (@PhillDKline) November 29, 2020