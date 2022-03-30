FDA Approves 4th Dose Without Experts and With No Hospitalization Data

The FDA has eliminated the voting process of a panel of experts to approve the 4th dose of COVID vaccines for people 50 years and over. Dr. Marty Makary is one of the few doctors publicizing this corruption. He did so in a series of tweets.

There is no data indicating that 4th doses reduce hospitalization risk. There is no data indicating the 3rd dose reduces hospitalization risks in the young. But there is strong opposition from their own FDA experts. So, the FDA canceled the vote.

The editor of the New England Journal, who sits on VRBPAC, has said he “hadn’t yet seen enough data on fourth doses to make a determination about whether they are needed for anyone beyond those who are already recommended to get them — adults who are severely immune deficient.”

If you will remember, an undercover Project Veritas video caught a Pfizer executive explaining that they pay off people. They lobby for approval and get the nod beforehand. According to the executive, there will be annual shot, and boosters for everyone. He even admitted they don’t have the data on the toddlers. (see the video below)

Dr. Vinay Prasad wrote in City-Journal, “If the FDA moves forward on authorizing either product, it will cement a dangerous precedent: inadequate evidence being used to justify widespread vaccination for years to come.” As he explained, mandates are sure to follow.

The doctor added, “No matter how many doses the FDA approves, vaccination will never halt transmission. We will all eventually get a breakthrough infection. Ideally, we should meet the virus on the best of terms, having addressed underlying health problems and received primary vaccination.”

The Tweets

Is this following the science?? FDA will authorize 4th doses this week by bypassing the typical voting process of their external experts. FDA will then convene them after the authoriz to “discuss”. It’s like a judge issuing a verdict and then having lawyers make their arguments. — Marty Makary MD, MPH (@MartyMakary) March 29, 2022

The editor of the New Engl Journal, who sits on VRBPAC, has said he “hadn’t yet seen enough data on fourth doses to make a determination about whether they are needed for anyone beyond those who are already recommended to get them — adults who are severely immune deficient” — Marty Makary MD, MPH (@MartyMakary) March 29, 2022

Biden & his new FDA commiss @DrCaliff_FDA (under pressure from Pharma) should insist on a vote by FDA’s external experts before authorizing 4th doses. Public health confidence has been signif eroded. Bypassing the expert vote to push 4th doses will make it worse. Science>politics — Marty Makary MD, MPH (@MartyMakary) March 29, 2022

WATCH:

This is not following the science.

Here’s what FDA has to say behind the scene: pic.twitter.com/nVOYBlsDS9 — guerilla (@gurillaapp) March 29, 2022

