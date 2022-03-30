Washington State to Ban Most Non-Electric Cars by 2030

Washington State Democrats will ban most non-electric vehicles in the state by 2030. The lawmakers who supported the bill said the plan is to eventually get rid of any vehicle that uses gasoline in Washington.

Gov. Jay Inslee (D) signed a bill last week that sets a target for all vehicles of the model year 2030 or later that are sold, purchased, or registered in the state to be electric.

“On or before December 31, 2023, the interagency electric vehicle coordinating council … shall complete a scoping plan for achieving the 2030 target,” the new law says.

The bill is part of a $16.9 billion “Move Ahead Washington” package. Inslee signed it on Friday. The governor said this legislation will combat climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“Transportation is our state’s largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. There is no way to talk about climate change without talking about transportation,” Inslee said in a statement. “This package will move us away from the transportation system our grandparents imagined and towards the transportation system our grandchildren dream of.”

The sweeping legislation includes funding for several infrastructure projects to facilitate electric vehicles. They’ll give free rides to youth 18 years and under to get them used to public transportation.

THEY ARE COMING FOR OUR CARS

Democrats are after our cars. They don’t care that electric vehicles can’t work for most Americans. A Seattle Times journalist named Gordon Padelford said in 2018 that B.C. and Washington State need to ban polluting cars ASAP. They must reorient transportation investments to walking, biking, transit, and an equitable transition for car-dependent people.

The Sierra Club has been pushing for this as have all dangerous environmental groups.

As Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says — people can take a bus. That’s while he rides in his gas-guzzling van and Inslee flies back-and-forth to DC frequently.

MAKING GAS EXPENSIVE

Inslee and his comrades in the legislature are adding a $.48 a gallon tax on gasoline. They are taking an inexpensive form of energy and making it expensive artificially.

Democrats are forcing the price of gas up as high as possible. That makes unaffordable electric cars look more desirable. The poor and middle class who can’t afford electric cars will be forced onto public transportation.

“The war in Ukraine and the burden of high gas prices on families demonstrate the importance of ending our dependence on gasoline and preparing for an all-electric transportation future,” said Matthew Metz, co-executive director of Coltura. Coltura is a radical nonprofit that advocates for phasing out the use of gasoline. “By targeting 2030 as an end date for the sales of gasoline cars in Washington, Clean Cars 2030 gives confidence to consumers, automakers, utilities, investors, and others that now is the time to go all-in on an all-EV future.”

Coltura worked with Washington Democrats to pass the bill.

