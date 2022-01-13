FDA’s Revised Media Release Falsely Claims the VAX Prevents COV

The FDA Media news release below was revised on January 3, 2022. On page 4, under WHAT AT THE BENEFITS OF THE VACCINE, it states: ‘The vaccine has been shown to prevent COVID-19’.

There is no excuse for that. The CDC made it clear it does not prevent COVID-19. The best they can come up with is it will make the illness less severe for 2-6 months, perhaps longer. Then you have to keep getting boosters.

EUA Fact Sheet for Recipients – 12 Yoa and Older – Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine_1.3.2022 Final by MaurA D on Scribd

