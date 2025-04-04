Gov. Abbott Raises the Alarm on Potential Shariah-Compliant City

Gov. Abbott is very alarmed about the Islamists in Texas attempting to establish communities that practice Shariah Law. He specifically refers to EPIC City in his X post. However, the planners say they will follow US and Texas laws. Nonetheless, we have seen how that works in the UK, and they don’t follow the law.

EPIC City is not the only community. Others are planned. Reportedly, two radical imams just moved into Texas.

The Islamists and Democrats will tell you this is a right-wing smear. However, all you have to do is look at what happened in Europe. These communities grow, and then radicals in the enclaves terrorize the inhabitants, teach radical doctrines in their mosques and schools, and attack Jews and Christians.

And Sharia law is outlawed in Texas under a law I signed in 2017. Texas is investigating EPIC City for many allegations, including attempts to circumvent that law. All entities in Texas must follow state law, not Sharia law. https://t.co/lrlefjelOV — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 1, 2025

Amy Mek of the RAIR Foundation added important information:

“ACTION ALERT TEXAS!

“Explosive Information…

“A picture is worth a thousand words…

“Pictured is one of the women behind the Massive Islamic Enclave Planned in Blue Ridge, Texas – over 141 acres have already been annexed for this compound.

“This photo was taken as one of the developers at the City Council meeting requested that Governor Greg Abbott’s anti-BDS clause—in violation of Texas Government Code § 2271—be removed from the development agreement.

“Well, I think I found out WHY they wanted it removed!” says Mek.

“I have uncovered one of the main people behind the project “celebrating” a LinkedIn post glorifying Hamas—the U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (see photo attached)

“The post she endorsed included the following statements:

“Hamas… is victorious on the battlefield”

“Hamas… is victorious in winning the public opinion.”

“Hamas… is still working and effective despite the destruction.”

“Hamas… still retains almost all the prisoners it took 8 months ago.”

“Hamas… defeated Israel and the entire WEST.”

“History will judge the 8 months as one of the most brilliant and amazing military achievements in all of military history.”

“Hamas changed history forever.”

“Gaza wins.”

“We need Greg Abbott’s Help!

See Amy Mek’s full report here: RAIR Foundation

