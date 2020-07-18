Feinstein demands a ‘mask-while-in-public’ order to get virus relief $$$

Far-left Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein wants to punish states without a mandatory mask order by withholding coronavirus relief money, according to the Hill. She wants an amendment to the coronavirus relief bill that bars states from relief money if they don’t have mask mandates. She means an order for every American to wear masks all the time in public.

In her statement, she said that it was time for Congress to step in and force states to implement such mandates to stop the virus from spreading.

“Wearing masks in public should be mandatory. Period. [Senate Majority] Leader [Mitch] McConnell [R-Ky.] said the Senate will take up the next coronavirus economic relief bill later this month. At that time, I intend to offer an amendment to prohibit sending funds to states that haven’t adopted a statewide mask requirement,” said Feinstein, a member of the Senate Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food, and Drug Administration.

“My hope has been that other governors would show the leadership to institute their own mask mandates. But so far that hasn’t happened. It’s time for Congress to step in. This is a matter of life or death, and partisan politics shouldn’t play a role,” she continued.

OPINION

We think she is partisan with this order. While we don’t know her motives, we do know it will anger Americans, especially the right-wing. Who gets the blame? It’s always Republicans since Democrats have the media.

Such an order would leave South Dakota up the creek since they don’t need a mask mandate. That’s true of most non-blue states. Democrats like to control everything and they love one-size-fits-all solutions.

What she is demanding could be unconstitutional.

Why is this abuse of power okay? When Trump suggests taking money away from schools for not re-opening or taking funds from sanctuary jurisdictions, Democrats go wild.