Federal Government Is Threatening, Fining, Harassing Amish Farmers

Samuel Girod is a farmer of the “Old Order Amish community,” a father of twelve, and a grandfather of twenty-five in Bath County, Kentucky.

Ricochet reported in 2017 that the 57-year-old Girod was sentenced to six years in the federal pen for mislabeling herbal remedies.

One woman complained.

The farmer first attracted the government’s attention for selling homemade herbal remedies.

The Amish community doesn’t take government subsidies and wants to be left alone. The government will not leave them alone.

In 2010, Amish farmer Vernon Hershberger attempted to sell his raw milk as part of a private club. He was arrested – you know how dangerous those Amish are.

In May 2013, he had his day in court. Herschberger was charged with multiple licensing violations and violating a hold order that state officials placed on his products after they raided his farm in June 2010.

The jury vindicated Hershberger — for the most part — when it acquitted him on three of the four charges. He was found guilty of violating the hold order and continuing operations after the raid. Hershberger was sentenced to pay a $1,500 fine and no jail time. He has appealed the lone conviction.

In February 2012, an Amish man, Dan Allgyer, was forced to close his rural Pennsylvania business after a federal judge sided with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and ruled that he violated federal law by shipping raw milk across state lines.

IT’S 2022, AND BIDEN’S RAIDERS ARE TRYING TO DESTROY AN ORGANIC AMISH FARM

The Biden administration recently sent armed federal agents to Miller’s Organic Farm and demanded the farm cease its operations immediately. The authorities also ordered $300,000 in fines, an amount enough to put the small, family-owned farm out of business.

The family is raising crops and cattle the natural way. For that, the Feds want to destroy his farm.

Mr. Amos Miller, an Amish farmer, feeds 4,000 people in his club. The government wants him to do it their way with chemicals and government regulations.

He’s being made into an example by the government. By selling privately, he can avoid the government’s regulations. Amos doesn’t even use fertilizer or gasoline. He’s too successful.

Some believe the government is attacking him because large corporations are buying up farms and taking over. They can’t let him survive.

WATCH: @TuckerCarlson invited Rebel News USA reporter @LoffredoJeremy to be a guest on his top-rated show to discuss the U.S. government’s targeting of an Amish farmer in Pennsylvania. PETITION: https://t.co/jUIvrWtlpY MORE: https://t.co/S5jStPTEwspic.twitter.com/DdqPOWZxXu — Rebel News USA (@RebelNews_USA) August 23, 2022

Armed fed agents recently raided Amos Miller’s organic farm in Pennsylvania. They demanded he cease farming & crippled him with $300k in fines. He told me that an alliance between big government & industry are making it harder for farmers to farm: https://t.co/gF7IYAQBcx pic.twitter.com/Gxqjf4bCl7 — Jeremy Loffredo (@loffredojeremy) August 22, 2022

