Moderna Has A Shot to Cure the Heart Problem Their First Shot Caused

There is no question that the mRNA vaccine (gene therapy) is tied to heart problems, including clotting, myocarditis, and pericarditis.

The evidence concerned Florida’s Surgeon General, who has now recommended that young people refrain from taking the vaccine because it causes a massive 84% spike in cardiac-related death in males aged 18-39. This decision was based on an analysis of studies in a limited timeframe.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has a clever solution. He told Sky News that the company has another booster shot coming out. And they have another gene therapy shot coming out soon to solve the heart problem. It gets injected right into the afflicted person’s heart.

Bancel says the injection will “grow back new blood vessels and revascularize the heart.” He finds it “super exciting.”

It’s quite clever. Their drug, unnecessary for youth mandated to take it, have heart problems from the shot, and the same company that produced the shot will shoot another mRNA cure directly into the heart.

That’s like an undertaker killing off the townsfolk to drum up business.

PFIZER TOO

While we already reported Pfizer’s troubling admission this week, it’s worth another mention. A Pfizer executive admitted they never tested the mRNA vaccine to see if it stopped transmission. Based on that, they lied and said it would. Mandates followed, destroying businesses, education, and mental well-being.

Do these greedy corporations test anything except when the occasional French rats or US mice are handy?

Watch:

‘Pfizer was very clear in speaking out.’ Robert Roos MEP, Vice-Chair of the European Conservatives and Reformists group, speaks to Mark Steyn as the European Union Covid Committee questions Pfizer. 💻 GB News YouTube: https://t.co/Wa58gYGZwF pic.twitter.com/qNhCiahM14 — GB News (@GBNEWS) October 11, 2022

Big Pharma’s bed partner, the FDA, just approved the vaccine for children under 5.

MONEY, MONEY, MONEY!

I found this bookmarked in my phone: Pfizer CEO Sold 60% of His Stock on Day of COVID-19 Vaccine Results. The vaccine needed to stop transmission regardless of the “science”. It was always about the money and Moderna did exactly the same. https://t.co/GCtC3L9T25 — katy 🌸 (@KatyKray73) October 12, 2022

Related