Federal Gun Confiscation Bill on GOP Senate Agenda!

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has announced that the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a full hearing and vote on a radical new gun confiscation bill. Using a hate crime halfway across the earth as an excuse, the GOP has decided to compromise on a radical gun confiscation legislation that Democrats have put forward.

Red Flag laws for the entire nation are on the table, and perhaps worse, and most Republicans support it.

RED FLAG LAWS

Without any evidence of a crime, a neighbor, relative, someone, nearly anyone, can flag a gun owner under red flag laws. It allows the police to raid the person’s house and take their guns. After this happens, it is very difficult and expensive to get one’s rights and guns back. This law deprives the gun owner of his/her due process and the person is targeted as guilty until proven innocent, all the onus to prove innocence is on the “guilty” person.

It’s wholly unAmerican.

Once these laws are in, Democrats can build on them to take our guns away. The hard work will have been done.

We will end up like Venezuela when one considers the fascists and anti-Semites we now have in control of the Democrat Party and the weak-kneed opposition party.

Our elite rulers can use the law to say the government thinks anyone, everyone, is too dangerous to have a gun, and they won’t have to prove a thing. It’s a setup, a Trojan Horse.

Republicans plan to pass a RED FLAG LAW for the entire country!!! The President said he will sign it, and we must let these people know it’s not acceptable. Don’t be lazy, call your representative.

THE OTHER GUN LAWS DEMOCRATS ARE PLANNING

Democrats also plan to outlaw private sales and transfers of weapons, creating a nationwide federal registry of gun owners in the process (H.R. 8).

They want to give the FBI the power to arbitrarily block gun sale background checks for weeks on end (H.R. 1112).

The Leftists are now pushing for mandatory background checks on all ammunition sales. Even if you went in to buy a single box of ammunition, you would have to pay for a background check that costs two-times the ammunition itself. This new tax on gun ownership was just introduced this week (Jamie’s Law).

Dianne Feinstein still wants to implement the largest gun ban ever, banning any semi-automatic rifle or shotgun that has a grip you can hold in your hand (S. 66).

The left will not stop until there is nothing left of the Second Amendment.

NO ONE IS FIGHTING IT

Our politicians are all falling in line. They now think they can do anything they want to us. Let them know that is not the case.

Even the New Zealand Attorney General is walking back their plan to ban semi-automatics in the wake of the mass shooting of innocent mosque-goers by a lunatic socialist, white supremacist. But not us! Not Americans, once the bastion of freedom casting its beacon of liberty throughout the world.

The Republicans aren’t fighting this. Instead, they will find common ground. There is no common ground on ANY of these proposals — NONE.

The “compromise,” according to Conservative Daily, is Senate Bill 7, the Extreme Risk Protection Act and Violence Prevention Act. That is a gun confiscation bill/red flag bill. They confiscate guns here in New York fairly frequently and they’ve only just begun.

Instead of fighting for your rights, the GOP is going to rubber-stamp this radical gun confiscation bill!

Guns don’t kill, people use guns and a whole host of other implements to kill. This is fake outrage!

