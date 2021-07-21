Feds arrest another Trump advisor as they go gunning for DJT

















Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the chairman of Trump’s inaugural committee, was arrested today. He is alleged to have used his position to push policies favorable to the UAE. Two others were arrested with him, Rashid Al Malik and Mattew Grimes.

In other words, he’s a lobbyist, or perhaps he’s like Hunter Biden. No, I take that back, he’d have a long way to go to be that bad.

“The defendants repeatedly capitalized on Barrack’s friendships and access to a candidate who was eventually elected President, high-ranking campaign and government officials, and the American media to advance the policy goals of a foreign government without disclosing their true allegiances,” Mark Lesko, the acting head of the Justice Department’s national security division, said in a statement.

“The conduct alleged in the indictment is nothing short of a betrayal of those officials in the United States, including the former President,” Lesko continued. “Through this indictment, we are putting everyone — regardless of their wealth or perceived political power — on notice that the Department of Justice will enforce the prohibition of this sort of undisclosed foreign influence.”

Betrayal is a strong word.

Barrack was also charged with obstruction of justice and making multiple false statements during an interview with federal law enforcement back in June 2019.

Those are automatic charges to beef up the case. The case is another FARA violation like that which they used to threaten General Flynn and his son. FARA was used against Paul Manafort and a fundraiser.

Barrack and the two other men are charged with violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), a World War II-era law that requires any individual who wants to engage in political activities for the benefit of a foreign country to register and provide reports of his or her activities to the attorney general. None of the three men registered as foreign agents.

Most lobbyists in DC do this, but they are not close to Trump or they’re Democrats so they skate. Why didn’t Tony Podesta get arrested for his FARA violation? This is targeted enforcement.

It’s All About Getting Trump

The Daily Beast reported that the New York prosecutors, who recently indicted the Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, are ‘still gunning for the former president.’

The feds and various state prosecutors keep fishing for something to use to put Donald Trump in prison.

They put Lavrentiy Beria to shame.

HUNTER AND JOE CAN DO WHATEVER THEY WANT

Meanwhile, new revelations from the Hunter laptop show that Joe Biden used a personal email account during the Obama years to send information he was getting from the State Department as vice president to his globetrotting, foreign-deal-making son Hunter Biden.

Sometimes he forwarded information coming from senior officials in the White House, the State Department, and other government agencies.

That’s okay because they’re Democrats.

