Follow-up on shoot-out between Drs. Fauci and Paul – criminal referral

















At today’s hearing, under intense grilling by Senator Paul, it appeared that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, lied before Congress at prior hearings. It does appear he has not been honest about his part in gain-of-function research in the Wuhan lab, the possible source of the Wuhan virus, aka COVID-19.

DR. PAUL WILL SEND A CRIMINAL REFERRAL

Senator Paul accused Dr. Fauci of hiding his role so he will not be held accountable for the dangerous research that very possibly led to the creation of the Wuhan virus.

Dr. Paul grilled him and all Dr. Fauci did to defend himself was to say it wasn’t gain-of-function despite the evidence, and Sen. Paul is a liar who doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

As a result, Senator Paul will send a criminal referral on Dr. Fauci for lying to Congress. It’s an exercise in futility with the very corrupt Merrick Garland heading up the Department of Justice and equally corrupt Christopher Wray in charge of the FBI.

These people in the White House are all Marxist and neo-fascist bureaucrats, as Rep. Andy Biggs said earlier today on Newsmax.

Watch:

#BREAKING Senator @RandPaul Announcing That He Will Be Sending A Letter To DOJ Asking For A Criminal Referral For Dr. Fauci For Lying To Congresspic.twitter.com/5JrsH21Blc — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 21, 2021

