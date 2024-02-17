Feds in Disguise in Nashville?

The neo-Nazis in the clip below were marching with neo-Nazi flags, and they call themselves Blood Tribe. People suspect they are actors because few trust the Feds at this point.

The feds are certainly capable of pretending they’re Nazis for political expediency. They continually try to prove white supremacists are a threat, not Antifa, not BLM, just white people. Our corrupt administration says white supremacists are the greatest danger in this country, and few can find any.

However, the creeps in the clip below could be real.

The ADL claims they exist, and we have the name of the leader – Christopher Alan Pohlhaus. The ADL isn’t always trustworthy due to their political, hard-left viewpoints.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, a far-left Christian hate group, claims Polhaus and his group exist.

Pohlhaus is allegedly building a camp in Maine.

What is suspicious is that Polhaus’s entire history online appears to be from 2023, except for one article in 2022.

For now, we’ll take them seriously but with a healthy amount of skepticism.

Obvious Feds are Obvious “Show us your faces you f**king cowards” America is so wild that it’s widely alleged & acknowledged that the Federal Govt. deploy masked agents to pose as far right loving Nazis in order to advance the incumbent Democratic’s political agenda. pic.twitter.com/HdZ1QgLXaJ — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) February 17, 2024

No matter what the case is, they’re ridiculous losers making fools of themselves.

Not Patriot Front – this is "Blood Tribe" in Nashville

Different uniforms, whether homemade or provided by Feds

Happy to see both Right and Left mocking these loserspic.twitter.com/jmGmZKmEsH — Brendan (@BrendanMcInnis) February 17, 2024

