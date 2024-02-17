Biden’s Visit to E. Palestine a Year too Late Is a “Train Wreck”

President Joe Biden on Friday surveyed the federal cleanup in East Palestine, Ohio, more than a year after an explosive fire from a derailed train carrying hazardous chemicals. The plume from the chemicals was frightening and poisonous.

At the time, Mika said on Morning Joe that the White House was busy guarding the “safety of the world” as an excuse for his failure to visit East Palestine. Joy Behar insulted the victims, suggesting they got what they deserved for supporting Donald Trump for president.

Pointing the finger away from himself yesterday, Biden blamed the “greedy” railroad for the problem.

“While there are acts of God, this was an act of greed that was 100% preventable,” Biden said. “Let me say it again: an act of greed that was 100% preventable.”

After the tragedy, Biden praised the town for its “herculean efforts” and pledged to continue supporting residents.

Addressing residents, Biden said he wanted them to understand “that we’re not going home, no matter what, until this job is done, and it’s not done yet,” referring to the federal government.

The AP noted he did not explain why he didn’t come sooner, but Biden said he was waiting for the right moment.

Biden falsely told the residents of East Palestine that his people were on the ground within hours. He must have mistaken Donald Trump for his administration, or he’s just lying again.

Mayor Trent Conway was nice to him, and he had a few friendly people available to greet him. Maybe he’ll get some funding. Mayor Conway endorsed Donald Trump.

Some residents wondered if they could block the roads so Biden couldn’t get in.

BIDEN GASLIGHTS EAST PALESTINE RESIDENTS: “My administration was on the ground within hours..” pic.twitter.com/h8KcF92DcH — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 16, 2024

He was greeted by residents with chants of “Let’s go, Brandon.”

WATCH: East Palestine, OH residents greet Joe Biden with thunderous “Let’s Go Brandon!” chantspic.twitter.com/XOBF4Foh5j — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 16, 2024

East Palestine resident on Joe Biden’s visit: “Too little, too late”…. “He has not helped us.” pic.twitter.com/ggmRLmFYYO — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 17, 2024

He was there for Ukraine, but not Americans.

“Please help us. We’re not politicians. We’re just people and we need help” – a weeping East Palestine resident joined Primetime with her plea to the White House. pic.twitter.com/T9TegvRlDr — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) February 17, 2024

They don’t care about us.

“If we were a blue state, Biden would’ve been here initially,” says one resident of East Palestine, Ohio. “But down here, blue-collar America, it seems that’s always the way it is — we’re forgotten.” pic.twitter.com/DnVeORoE4q — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 16, 2024

Biden only cares about himself.

Last September, Joe Biden said he hadn’t been to East Palestine, Ohio because he hadn’t “been able to break.” He had just spent most of August on vacation. Joe Biden cares more about his vacation than the people of East Palestine. pic.twitter.com/BXK8lBgbxB — GOP (@GOP) February 16, 2024

As Babylon Bee says.

East Palestine Witnesses Another Train Wreck https://t.co/af1iDloq9f pic.twitter.com/G8mnunlqYS — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 16, 2024

Related