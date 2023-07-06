Feds: J6 Rioter at Obama’s House After Trump Posted Address

Reporter Simon Ateba wrote on Twitter that “Federal government prosecutors say the accused “Capitol rioter,” Taylor Taranto, was arrested with a terrifying arsenal of weapons near Barack Obama’s home in D.C. He reportedly obtained his address after it was shared online by @realDonaldTrump on Truth Social. They asked the judge for Taranto to be held in custody until trial.” Ateba asks, “What do you make of all this?”

This report is all over social media today, and the media is suggesting it is Donald Trump’s fault.

One of the J6 defendants, Taylor Taranto, was caught on Belmont Road, where the Obamas allegedly live. Secret Service surrounds them, and they are fully protected. However, Taranto was allegedly threatening, wanted to “get shot,” and said, “had them surrounded,” and was armed (read more below).

We should hear Mr. Taranto’s version and the witnesses – wait for the evidence. We don’t have anything on that yet.

In any case, Jack Smith wrote in the motion for the detention of Mr. Taranto that Donald Trump posted Barack Obama’s address, suggesting Trump was responsible.

Matthew Graves wrote in the indictment, “Trump posted what he claimed was the address of…Obama…on Truth Social.”

As Julie Kelly notes, the date in the indictment of the article posting is wrong. The indictment says the 29th, and it was the 28th.

Julie Kelly also says the article is from an April 2017 article by Phylis Schafly. Trump posted it, and well into it, there is the purported address (see the article below).

In the motion for detention, Taylor Franklin Taranto, a defendant who allegedly committed crimes on January 6, 2021, the prosecutor wrote, beginning on p.2.

On June 28, 2023, the defendant, Taylor Franklin Taranto, began live streaming on a publicly available YouTube channel. During the stream, he was in his van, a 2000 black Chevrolet Express G1500, and stated he was in Gaithersburg, Maryland, headed to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (“NIST”).

He made several statements indicating that he intended to blow up his vehicle at NIST, including a statement that he had a detonator, that he was on a “one way mission,” and that the vehicle was self-driving so he would not have to be anywhere near it when it “went off.”2

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”) had been monitoring Taranto’s online activities due to his participation in the January 6, 2021, siege on the United States Capitol. They immediately began searching for Taranto and alerted other law enforcement partners.

On June 29, 2023, the United States District Court for the District of Columbia issued an arrest warrant based on a complaint charging Taranto with multiple crimes related to his participation in the January 6 riots.

Later that same day, Taranto again began to livestream. He was again in his van, this time driving in a residential area of Washington D.C. During the video, Taranto stated he was traveling on “Belmont Road” which is in the Kalorama neighborhood.

Eventually Taranto exited from the van and began walking through the neighborhood as he continued to stream. While walking, he made several concerning statements regarding the residences in the area, saying that he was looking for “entrance points,” that he had “control” of the block and “had them surrounded” and that he was going to find a way to the “tunnels underneath their houses.”

He also repeatedly stated that he was trying to get a “shot” and that he wanted to get a “good angle on a shot.” The neighborhood where Taranto was located is a restricted area monitored by the United States Secret Service. While walking, Taranto encountered, and attempted to evade, Secret Service special agents who were attempting to monitor and detain him.

Taranto was ultimately arrested after a short foot pursuit in a wooded area near Rock Creek Parkway.

Law enforcement located Taranto’s van a short distance away. Based on the nature of Taranto’s earlier threats, the FBI’s bomb squad and Metropolitan Police K9 Officers were deployed to the vehicle.

One of the K9’s alerted on the van for the presence of gunpowder. A search of the vehicle revealed hundreds of rounds of nine-millimeter ammunition and two firearms inside.

Go to page 2 to read the motion for detention on this link.

Donald Trump reposted this article on June 28th. The second column, 4th paragraph down is the alleged address:

We don’t know what is true, but this is CBS News.

On the same day Jan 6 defendant Taylor Taranto was arrested outside former Pres. Obama’s home…… Donald Trump had posted what he claimed was Obama’s home address on Truth Social Just filed to @CBSNews ====> pic.twitter.com/SQDgswUz5S — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) July 6, 2023

