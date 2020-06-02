Feds nab rioter who facebooked bomb, arson plans, caught on video

United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald announced today that Matthew Lee Rupert, 28, was charged with civil disorder, rioting, and possession of unregistered destructive devices. The moron posted all his plans and was caught on video.

He was taken into federal custody earlier today in Chicago, Illinois, and will make an appearance before a judge this afternoon.

Rupert posted messages on Facebook referencing public protests in the Twin Cities over the death of George Floyd. One stated, “I’m going to Minneapolis tomorrow who coming only goons I’m renting hotel rooms.”

On May 29, 2020, Rupert posted a self-recorded cell phone video to his Facebook account indicating that he was in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In the video, Rupert can be seen passing out explosive devices he possessed, encouraging others to throw his explosives at law enforcement officers, actively damaging property, appearing to light a building on fire and looting businesses in Minneapolis.

Rupert stated, “They got SWAT trucks up there . . . I’ve got some bombs if some of you all want to throw them back . . . bomb them back . . . here I got some more . . . light it and throw it.” RUPERT makes these statements as he hands out an item with brown casing and a green wick to other individuals. The video also depicts RUPERT asking for lighter fluid before entering a Sprint store, followed by his statement, “I lit it on fire.” RUPERT then goes to a nearby Office Depot and states, “I’m going in to get [expletive].” RUPERT can be seen taking items from the store.

On May 30, 2020, Rupert posted messages on his Facebook account stating that he was headed to Chicago, Illinois.

Specifically, Rupert stated, “comr [sic] with bro Chicago let’s go” and “We will be back bro we can loot til 2:30.”

In the early morning hours of May 31, 2020, Rupert posted multiple videos to his Facebook account showing him in and around the Chicago area. Rupert can be heard saying “let’s start a riot” and “I’m going to start doing some damage.”

At approximately 2:21 a.m., Chicago police officers arrested Rupert and his associates for violating the City of Chicago’s emergency curfew order. Law enforcement officers searched Rupert’s vehicle and recovered several destructive devices, a hammer, a heavy-duty flashlight, and cash.

Where did he get the cash?

Sunday, Chicago man Matthew Lee Rupert live-streamed himself handing out bombs to Minnesota protesters who then hurled the bombs at police. He was charged Monday in Chicago with civil disorder, carrying on a riot and possession of unregistered destructive devices. pic.twitter.com/BcUuv7OifQ — Mass Attack Media (@massattackmedia) June 2, 2020