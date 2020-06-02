Knife attack & terror plot that didn’t make national news

A woman charged an officer with a butcher knife days after her brother was charged with attempting to help the Islamic State. Heba Momtaz Al-Azhari was shot and killed during her charge.

She started out talking calmly to the police officer but soon brandished a knife and attacked him with it. He shot her and she died later in the hospital.

Part of the incident was caught on a surveillance camera.

Heba Momtaz Al-Azhari is the sister of 23-year-old Muhammed Momtaz Al-Azhari, who was arrested in Tampa, Florida on May 24 and charged with plotting an ISIS terror attack in Orlando similar to the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting by Omar Mateen.

He reportedly stated that he was planning to regroup with Muslim brothers to kill as many Americans as they could.

Muhammed Momtaz Al-Azhari is a U.S. citizen, but according to the Justice Department complaint, he and his father spent three years in prison in Saudi Arabia for terrorism charges, from 2015-2018.

Upon his release, he returned to the U.S., and has lived in both California and Florida since then, most recently returning to Tampa, Florida in June 2019.

Isn’t that nice that he can serve a stint for terrorism and then come back and live in the U.S. to plan another terror attack.

The report doesn’t say if he is a naturalized citizen or born in the U.S.

Why didn’t this make national news?