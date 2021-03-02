Wray says there were no fake Trump supporters on 1-6! Not true!









Apparently, Wray, a man of the Left, thinks the right-wing nuts are the only real danger. After months of riots by the communist-anarchist Antifa and Black Lives Matter mobs, assaulting the police, burning down buildings, and beating up harmless people, Wray thinks the Right, people who ran wild in the Capitol on January 6th, are the real problem.

The Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers might have some losers in their groups, but they are NOT white supremacists. They’re diverse. What he said is simply not true.

THERE WERE NO FAKE TRUMP SUPPORTERS?

FBI Director Christopher Wray, testifying before a Senate panel about the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, said Tuesday that “quite a number” of those arrested so far had militia or white supremacist connections and that “we have not to date seen any evidence of anarchist violence or people subscribing to Antifa” involved in the assault.

There were Democrats and non-voters in those groups as CNN reports. We don’t know how many. We can’t get details from Wray.

Wray also told the Senate Judiciary Committee “we have not seen evidence” that fake Trump supporters were involved, as some on the right have alleged.

Is he kidding? What about radical leftist John Sullivan who ran around with a Trump hat? Did he investigate all those Antifa who promised to raid the Capitol? How about the Democrats and non-voters.

WHO BELIEVES THE COMMUNIST ANARCHISTS AREN’T AS MUCH OF A THREAT AS ALLEGED WHITE SUPREMACISTS?

Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill., said while he said he unequivocally condemns left-wing violence, “let’s stop pretending that the threat of Antifa is equivalent to the white supremacist threat. Vandalizing a federal courthouse in Portland is a crime. It should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

“But it is not equivalent to a violent attempt to overthrow the results of elections, nor is it equivalent to mass shootings targeting minority communities.”

But Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, retorted in his own opening statement, “We’re not serious about attacking extremism if we care about some government buildings being attacked but not others. We’re not serious about attacking domestic extremism if we only focus on white supremacy movements, which isn’t the only ideology that’s responsible for murders and violence.”

Wray repeated the growing threat of domestic extremism in his remarks, noting that white supremacy was the largest chunk of “racially motivated” violent extremism, which makes up the largest subset of domestic extremism overall.

The FBI director said that domestic terrorism is “metastasizing across the country.”

Watch:

ANTIFA ARE NOT DOMESTIC TERRORISTS?

FBI Director Christopher Wray doesn’t view Antifa as a domestic terrorism group. Wray also doesn’t view the Proud Boys or the Oath Keepers as domestic terrorists. He said the same thing about the KKK. Wray said there are people in each group they do see as domestic terrorists.

The FBI is focusing on individuals rather than groups.

This tweet isn’t exactly accurate:

Wray testifies the FBI does not consider Antifa a domestic terrorist group — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 2, 2021

Related