Feds warn gangs to shoot Chicago cops on sight if their weapons are drawn

A federal intelligence alert was sent to Chicago-area law enforcement with a frightening warning. Nearly three dozen street gangs “have formed a pact to ‘shoot-on-sight any cop that has a weapon drawn on any subject in public.'”

The “situational information report” from FBI officials in Chicago dated August 26, 2020, was obtained by WLS News.

It states, in part, “members of these gang factions have been actively searching for, and filming, police officers in performance of their official duties. The purpose of which is to catch on film an officer drawing his/her weapon on any subject and the subsequent ‘shoot-on-sight’ of said officer, in order to garner national media attention.”

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said there is an overall “sense of lawlessness” currently being dealt with by those who serve and protect. Although not commenting directly on the FBI alert, Brown on Monday said the danger to police officers is real and increasing.

“I think it’s bigger than a suggestion,” Supt. Brown said. “I think 51 officers being shot at or shot in one year, I think that quadruples any previous year in Chicago’s history. So I think it’s more than a suggestion that people are seeking to do harm to cops.”

MOST US CRIME IS COMMITTED BY FOREIGN GANGS

Most U.S. crime is committed by illegal alien gangs. They are the primary distributors of illicit drugs in the U.S. In 2014, the Justice Department said that up to 80% of crime in the U.S. is committed by gangs and that gang membership in this country has grown to 1 million, an increase of 200,000 in the last few years.

According to the U.S. Justice Department’s National Drug Assessment of 2011, Mexican drug cartels have been reported to be operating in more than a thousand U.S. cities in 2009 and 2010. It has grown so much worse. Barack Obama helped grow these gangs with his open borders policies.