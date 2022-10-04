Blinken’s “Tremendous Opportunity” – Nordstream Blew Up

As we reported over the weekend, secretary of state Antony Blinken and energy secretary Jennifer Granholm see a tremendous opportunity in the destruction of the Nordstream pipelines. Maybe they should have kept that to themselves.

No one knows yet what happened, but the circumstantial evidence points to possible US involvement or that of an ally. It’s always possible it was a natural occurrence. Natural gas is explosive. We will have to wait and see, but for everyone in the media to ignore the possibility of US involvement in an act of war is criminal malpractice.

The media should be investigating. Instead, they’re ignoring it. I suspect the media would have reacted differently if this happened under Donald Trump.

Thread: Huge stories the major media are pretending aren’t happening 1) Evidence points to a Biden admin role in an act of war against Europe https://t.co/ADp3QoxCQn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 3, 2022

Jeffrey Sachs thinks the US and Poland were involved.

Columbia University’s Jeffrey Sachs says, “The destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline, which I would bet is a U.S.-Poland action [because] first of all, there is direct radar evidence that U.S. military helicopters that are normally based in Gdansk were circling over the area …”

“I know this runs counter to our narrative, you’re not allowed to say these things in the West, but the fact of the matter is, all over the world, when I talk to people, they think the U.S. did it. Even reporters on our papers tell me privately.”

Columbia Univ.’s Jeffrey Sachs: “The destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline, which I would bet is a U.S.-Poland action [because] first of all, there is direct radar evidence that U.S. military helicopters that are normally based in Gdansk were circling over the area …” pic.twitter.com/rGZ6VhlvPq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 3, 2022

Michael Tracey wrote on Twitter, “You know who has really done a great job on the whole Ukraine situation? Joe Biden. It was a great idea to actively undermine negotiations, escalate US armament for the past seven months, and then enter into another Cuban Missile Crisis.”

He has a point, sarcastic though it may be.

Reporter Ian Miles Cheong tweeted, “Now Europe has to be dependent on the US and become vassals.”

And in more fun news, after Kamala’s visit to Japan and the DMZ, North Korea shot off a fourth missile close to her visit, this one over Japan.

A CURIOUS FIND, MAYBE INDICATIVE OF NOTHING

The following information doesn’t prove anything, but it is compelling. It might be something to keep in the back of our minds.

An amateur investigator at Monkeywerx provided compelling data in a SITREP (situation report) video below. He seems to track military flights. This data centers around the detonation of Nordstream. Perhaps others will come up with more information along these lines.

His data shows a P8 Poseidon Navy sub hunter- also a comms vehicle for subs- was flying over the exact area of the Nordstream explosion in the wee hours of the morning. It dropped considerably over the area and flew around it for hours. It’s only one piece of data, but it is compelling since no other militaries appeared to be in the area.

We don’t know if this is typical surveillance or if they have a handle on who is in the area.

We have Joe Biden in the Oval Office with Soros and Obama staff and Obama in the basement. What could go wrong?

Watch. The quasi-tracking begins at about 10:15:

